The Democratic Party is abusing its power and trying to use the U.S. as a weapon.

This was stated on November 10 by American President Donald Trump.

"The Democrats' attempt to initiate the impeachment of War Secretary Pete Hegseth ended in complete failure! All Republicans, with the exception of the real loser Thomas Massie, voted in support of Pete. Once again, the victories in Venezuela and Iran, the best recruitment figures in the history of the armed forces (enormous waiting lists for enlistment!) and a spirit rarely seen before led to the vindication of a great American patriot. The Democrats continue to use the U.S. as a weapon and to abuse their power. They must be stopped!" the head of state wrote on Truth Social.