More than 15 people poisoned by chemical at amusement park in Germany

At least 15 people were poisoned by chlorine at an amusement and recreation park in the city of Brühl in western Germany.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the newspaper Bild.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the chlorine leak was a technical defect in the swimming pool of a hotel located on the park's grounds. The victims complained of respiratory tract irritation and sore throats. Four people were taken to the hospital, while the others received assistance on site.