Fake employees and embezzled salaries: former kindergarten director sentenced

A verdict has been handed down against a former kindergarten director accused of large-scale embezzlement and official forgery.



As Oxu.Az reports, the trial in the criminal case of Ruziya Mahmudova, the former director of a nursery-kindergarten in the city of Sheki, has concluded.



The court sentenced R. Mahmudova to 5 years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold managerial positions in state bodies and local self-government bodies for a period of 2 years. Under Article 70 of the Criminal Code, three years of the sentence imposed on her were deemed suspended with the establishment of a probationary period.



According to the indictment, during the period of R. Mahmudova's leadership of the kindergarten, reasonable suspicions arose regarding the embezzlement of financial funds. Based on this fact, a criminal case was opened at the Main Department for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General.

In the course of the investigation, facts of large-scale embezzlement at the kindergarten were established, and the former director R. Mahmudova was brought to criminal responsibility.



It emerged that during her time in the managerial position, R. Mahmudova hired several people to work at the kindergarten, but these individuals did not actually perform any labor functions and did not show up for work.

As a result of the investigation, it was established that during the period of her leadership, funds from the kindergarten's payroll fund totaling 58,509 manats and 53 gapiks were embezzled.