 Vegetable production in Azerbaijan to reach almost 1.85 million tons by 2031 | 1news.az
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Vegetable production in Azerbaijan to reach almost 1.85 million tons by 2031

1news Staff15:50 - Today
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Vegetable production in Azerbaijan to reach almost 1.85 million tons by 2031

Vegetable production in Azerbaijan, according to government forecasts, will amount to 1.8 million tons in 2027.

As 1news.az reports, this forecast is specified in the budget package for next year.

Compared with the forecast for 2026, vegetable production in the country will decrease by 7.9% in 2027.

For 2028, the production volume is forecast at 1.812 million tons (+0.7% from the 2027 figure).

In 2029, vegetable production in the country will grow to 1.83 million tons, and in 2030 — to 1.848 million tons.

Thus, in 2027-2030, vegetable production in Azerbaijan will increase by 2.7%.

Note that, according to forecasts, vegetable production in the country in 2026 will amount to 1 million 955.2 thousand tons.

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