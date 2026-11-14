Suspect detained in theft of 6,000 manats from a car in Baku

Police received a report about the theft of 6,000 manats in cash and bank cards from a car in the Ramana settlement of Baku's Sabunchu district.

As the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told APA, as a result of measures carried out by the police, E. Aghamirzoyev, suspected of committing the crime, was detained.

During the investigation, it was established that the detainee committed the theft by taking advantage of the fact that the car door was not locked.

A criminal case has been opened into the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.