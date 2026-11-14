Bulgaria has stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine

Bulgaria will no longer take part in a new round of European funding for Ukraine, the country's Prime Minister Rumen Radev said.



As g4media.ro writes, he also said that Bulgaria will not supply Ukraine with weapons and ammunition from army stockpiles.



The prime minister said that Bulgaria is currently subject to an excessive budget deficit procedure, and in addition the country is facing difficulties with its reserves, so under the current conditions it cannot provide financial resources.



"As for financial assistance, we ourselves are in an excessive deficit procedure, and Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen has repeatedly asked us to bring the deficit below the 3% limit," Radev said.