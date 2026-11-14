'He should have been fired right at the altar': Durov mocked the former head of Nvidia

Telegram founder Pavel Durov commented on Jensen Huang's decision to leave his leadership positions at Nvidia.



He supported the board of directors' decision and joked about the marital status of the former Nvidia CEO.

"He (Huang.— "Ъ") was married. That is, he entered into an exclusive contract with a 50% penalty in case of termination, while there were no uptime guarantees whatsoever for the service provided. How can you trust a person who made such a deal and entrust him with running a company? He should have been fired right at the altar," Durov wrote on Telegram.

Jensen Huang announced his intention to leave all leadership positions at Nvidia on November 12. Shortly before that, reports appeared in the press about his alleged extramarital affair with Chinese entrepreneur Alice Huang. She is also linked to suspicions of passing information to the Chinese authorities. Against the backdrop of U.S. restrictions on the export of advanced semiconductors and technologies to China, these reports drew additional attention to the Nvidia chief's circle.