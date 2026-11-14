Five cars collide in Sumgayit, leaving injuries

A chain-reaction traffic accident involving five cars occurred in Sumgayit, leaving people injured.

According to Report's Sumgayit bureau, the incident took place on Cherkassy Street.

First, Changan and BYD passenger cars collided. As a result, the driver of the BYD lost control and crashed into BMW, Audi, and Volkswagen cars parked on the roadside.

The exact number of injured people has not been specified.

An investigation is underway into the incident.