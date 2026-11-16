Technical failure in U.S. aviation becomes the largest in 35 years

The number of canceled flights in the U.S. has exceeded 17,000, making the disruption the largest in the country caused by technical malfunctions in the past 35 years.

This was reported by the Bloomberg agency, citing data from the Flighty and Cirium services.

As the agency writes, the nationwide halt of flights was the third in U.S. history. The number of canceled flights also became the largest incident since the disruption during the 2022 winter holidays, when more than 16,900 flights were canceled due to technical malfunctions at the American airline Southwest Airlines.

The agency notes that American Airlines suffered the most from the technical failure, having canceled more than 5,300 flights since Friday.

On November 13, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration banned all departures across the country for more than four hours due to a communications failure at air traffic control centers. This became the longest nationwide halt of flights in 25 years: more than 10,000 flights were canceled on Friday and Saturday. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy explained the failure by the "incredibly old" air traffic control system, whose routers could not handle the overload.