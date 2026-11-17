Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Monday unveiled a defense appropriations bill worth nearly $1.1 trillion for fiscal year 2027.

The bill provides $202.9 billion for military pay, $47.2 billion for munitions procurement and accelerated investments in the Pentagon, as well as $35.6 billion for investments in air and missile defense systems.

Thus, Republicans propose allocating $9.4 billion for the "Golden Dome" missile defense system and $3 billion for a new Pentagon military unit (DAWG) responsible for the development and production of combat drones.

The bill allocates more than $285 billion for the procurement of weapons systems and $203 billion for research, development, and testing of platforms.

The bill also provides $5.4 billion to strengthen security cooperation programs.

In particular, Republicans propose allocating $750 million in aid to Ukraine. Of that amount, $129 million is for security assistance and $30 million to support the return of Ukrainian children.

$175 million is earmarked for the Baltic Security Initiative and for increased funding of security cooperation with Bahrain and Jordan.

Military financing for Israel is planned at $3.3 billion.

It is also proposed to direct $1.8 billion to support the implementation of the Indo-Pacific strategy to counter China. Among other things, the document envisions allocating $400 million for a fund to counter Chinese influence and $300 million for military aid to Taiwan.

Republicans also propose allocating $45 million for a new Fund to Counter Iranian Influence, which will counter Tehran's proxies.

$300 million is provided for countering Russian influence.

Senator Mitch McConnell, chairman of the Senate defense appropriations subcommittee, said the bill represents a "road map for sustainable and responsible" implementation of "generational investments" in national defense.

The Senate spending bill must go through the review procedure in the House of Representatives and receive a general vote before the leaders of both chambers of Congress decide on further steps to send a single bill to the president.

Source: Interfax