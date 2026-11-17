Ruzanna Khachatryan, the wife of former Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, has become a defendant in a criminal case concerning the concealment of property on a particularly large scale.

The preliminary investigation has been completed, and the materials have been sent to the Anti-Corruption Court.

As reported by "Hetq," the case concerns real estate in the Vahagni district, information about which, according to the charges, was not included in the annual declaration of property, income, and expenses for 2025.

Khachatryan has been charged under Part 2 of Article 444 of the Criminal Code of Armenia. She is accused of failing to submit mandatory information to the Corruption Prevention Commission. This crime carries a punishment of imprisonment for a term of three to six years. A ban on leaving the country has been chosen as a preventive measure.

The case was examined by the Anti-Corruption Committee and on November 16, 2026, was transferred to the Anti-Corruption Court. The materials were assigned to Judge Sargis Petrosyan.

Particular attention is warranted by the fact that this concerns the spouse of Seyran Ohanyan — the former head of Armenia's defense department and one of the prominent figures of the political opposition. Against the backdrop of loud political statements about the "struggle for legality and state interests," the story of undeclared real estate in an elite district raises quite legitimate questions about the transparency of the property status of the families of former representatives of the country's top political leadership who are now in opposition.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office and the Investigative Committee of Armenia, a number of criminal proceedings have been initiated against Seyran Ohanyan himself, relating to the period of his leadership of the military department and the General Staff.

In particular, Ohanyan is a defendant in the case, reclassified in 2024–2025, concerning the events of March 1–2, 2008 (exceeding official powers in involving the army in dispersing protests in Yerevan).

In addition, the prosecutor's office has charged him with embezzlement on a particularly large scale and abuse of power in the alienation of state property, including the sale of the "Dzora HPP" at an understated price, as well as with the unauthorized seizure of land on the territory of the "Sevan" national park and the construction of a mansion there with subsequent legalization through a fictitious tender. In September 2026, the Investigative Committee also sent to court a case on abuse of powers in the extraordinary allocation of official housing to a serviceman in 2008.