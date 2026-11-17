Two trains collided near the main railway station in Prague, and several dozen passengers were injured.

Traffic in the direction of Libeň has been halted, and all emergency response services are working at the scene, police reported.

Firefighters emphasize that the accident is not a devastating one. An evacuation is underway, and the injured have already been brought out, said Martin Kavka, the emergency situations representative of the Railway Infrastructure Administration (Správa železnic). Details about the condition of the injured, he said, will be reported by medics.

The rescue operation has only just begun, and clearing the aftermath of the accident will take several hours. Details are being clarified.

Source: Around Prague