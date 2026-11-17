Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has criticized shortcomings in state governance, improper enforcement of laws, and economic corruption in the country.

He stated that these problems are causing discontent among citizens, the Telegram channel Azad Iran reports.

Pezeshkian emphasized that the government's main task is to help solve people's problems and to ensure their safety, health, and livelihoods.

"We stand guard over the lives and well-being of the people and must protect their rights. Unfortunately, today, because of shortcomings in governance and the improper application of laws, we are facing numerous problems," the Iranian president said.

According to him, law-abiding citizens are dissatisfied with violations of the law, economic privileges, unjust enrichment, manifestations of corruption, and housing rental prices.