Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the law "On the Central Bank," which provide for an expansion of the regulator's powers to supervise financial institutions and financial groups.

As Report informs, the relevant amendments were adopted by the Milli Majlis on October 30.

Under the amendments, the CBA will periodically assess the risk profiles of financial institutions and financial groups in the area of combating the laundering of criminally obtained funds and the financing of terrorism, including the risks of non-compliance with the requirements of the relevant legislation.

A reassessment will be carried out in the event of significant changes in the management or operational activities of a financial institution or of a group that includes it. Such circumstances include reorganization, a change of beneficial owners, changes in the types of activities, the client base, or the geography of operations. Grounds for a reassessment will also include an increase in the intensity of operations or their volume by 40% or more compared with the previous calendar year.

The amendments also provide for consolidated supervision — oversight not only of individual financial institutions, but also of the financial groups to which they belong. Such supervision will be carried out for the purposes of combating the laundering of criminally obtained funds and the financing of terrorism.

In addition, the CBA will be granted the right to request documents and information in written form from financial institutions and financial groups in order to conduct supervisory measures. The requested materials will have to be provided within the deadline set by the regulator.

Thus, the amendments enshrine the CBA's powers to conduct risk-based supervision of both individual financial institutions and financial groups.