Rules have been defined for regulating the working time, rest time, and flight time of crew members of aircraft carrying out commercial air transportation.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree in this regard.

The decree ensures the application of the amendments made to the Labor Code and the law "On Aviation."

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendments, flight working time begins from the moment a crew member of an aircraft arrives at the airport (determined by the aircraft operator) to perform one or several consecutive flights and continues until the moment the aircraft comes to a complete stop on the ground after the completion of the last flight.

The working time of the crew of an aircraft on planes carrying out commercial air transportation will be determined according to the following periods:

the maximum number of working hours during any 7 consecutive days;

the maximum number of working hours during any 14 consecutive days;

the maximum number of working hours during any 28 consecutive days;

the maximum number of working hours during one calendar year.

The flight time of crew members will be regulated according to the following periods:

the maximum number of flight hours during any 28 consecutive days;

the maximum number of flight hours during one calendar year;

the maximum number of flight hours during any 12 consecutive calendar months.

Along with this, amendments of an adaptive nature have been made to the Labor Code.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers must, within six months, approve the rules for regulating working time and rest time, including the flight time and flight working time of the crew of an aircraft on planes carrying out commercial air transportation, and inform the President of Azerbaijan about this.