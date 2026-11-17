China and Azerbaijan discussed the prospects for further deepening bilateral cooperation and developing a comprehensive strategic partnership.

According to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cooperation issues between the countries were discussed on November 17 during a meeting between Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the PRC Liu Bin and the Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov.

Liu Bin noted that thanks to the strategic guidance of PRC President Xi Jinping and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, relations between the two countries have reached a historically high level of comprehensive strategic partnership.

According to him, China is ready, together with Azerbaijan and guided by the important agreements reached by the heads of the two states, to deepen cooperation in all areas and achieve new results in the development of bilateral relations.

In turn, Elchin Amirbayov congratulated the Chinese side on the successful holding of the fifth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with China, strictly adheres to the "one China" principle, and supports the four global initiatives put forward by PRC President Xi Jinping.

E. Amirbayov also expressed readiness to implement, together with the Chinese side, the agreements reached by the heads of the two states and to promote the further development of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations.