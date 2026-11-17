Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received a delegation led by Commander of the Georgian Defense Forces Lieutenant General Giorgi Matiashvili, who is on an official visit to our country.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting held at the Ministry of Defense, Colonel General Z. Hasanov noted that the friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia make a significant contribution to expanding and strengthening ties between our armies.

The minister also emphasized the importance of further developing military ties.

Lieutenant General G. Matiashvili noted the need for mutual visits to expand military ties.

At the meeting, the sides also held a thorough exchange of views on issues of cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military-educational fields, as well as on other topics of mutual interest.