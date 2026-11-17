The Speaker of Armenia's parliament, Ruben Rubinyan, stated that the ruling Civil Contract faction is ready to support the inclusion of opposition initiatives in the parliamentary agenda, even if the majority disagrees with their content, provided that opposition deputies take a similar approach to the draft of the new Constitution.

Speaking on Tuesday at a parliamentary session, Rubinyan commented on the proposal by deputies of the opposition factions Strong Armenia and Armenia, Edgar Kazaryan and Artur Khachatryan, to support the inclusion in the agenda of a draft statement on the regression of democracy in the country.

According to the speaker, the ruling faction is ready to vote in favor of considering such initiatives regardless of its attitude toward their content, if the opposition also agrees not to obstruct the discussion of issues in parliament.

In particular, Rubinyan proposed that the opposition factions support advancing the draft of the new Constitution in order to give citizens an opportunity to discuss the document.

In response, deputy Khachatryan stated that the opposition does not intend to support consideration of the draft of the new Constitution.

"We can vote 'for,' you — 'against,' what difference does it make? You are the majority, you will bring this issue here for discussion anyway. And we are against the discussion, against voting for it," Khachatryan said.

Earlier the same day, the National Assembly did not include in the agenda the Armenia faction's draft statement on the regression of democracy, the protection of the rights of persons subjected to political persecution, and legal guarantees. The ruling faction voted against the initiative.

Source: News-Armenia