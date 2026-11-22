As part of Matchday 12 of Azerbaijan's Misli Premier League, Ganja's Kapaz hosted Agdam's Qarabag at its home stadium.

As 1news.az reports, before the start of the match, the first symbolic kick of the ball was made by Mehman Allahverdiyev, who made a significant contribution to the historic successes of the Ganja club.

The match, watched by around 16,000 spectators, ended in a goalless draw. After this game, Qarabag, with 20 points, occupies fourth place in the standings, while Kapaz, with 18 points, sits in sixth place.

Recall that in the previous matches of Matchday 12, Imishli drew with Zira (2:2), Sabah thrashed Sumgayit away (5:1), Turan Tovuz beat Shamakhi (2:0), Gabala proved stronger than Shafa (2:0), and Neftchi secured a victory over Araz-Nakhchivan (3:1).