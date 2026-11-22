The heir to the British throne, Prince William, plans to strip his younger brother Harry and his children Archie and Lilibet of their royal titles.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Daily Mail, citing a forthcoming book by journalist Tom Sykes.

According to Sykes, William plans to change the rules after his accession to the throne. He wants the titles of prince and princess to be retained only by members of the royal family who carry out official duties. They will also receive a salary and free or subsidized housing.

The monarch's other relatives will lose all privileges and the right to be styled "His or Her Royal Highness." This was told to the journalist by a friend of William's.

The changes may also affect the prince's own children. His daughter Charlotte and younger son Louis will be able to give up their titles if they wish to build careers outside the royal family. At the same time, the reform will not affect his eldest son, George, who is due to inherit the throne.

According to Sykes, William has already discussed his plans with aides. He will be able to introduce the new rules by means of a special royal decree. The journalist's book, Dukes of Hazard, will be released in February. Representatives of Prince William declined to comment on his statements.

In 2020, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle gave up their duties as senior members of the royal family. They retained the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but stopped officially using the style "Royal Highness."