Trump says open borders destroy countries
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U.S. President Donald Trump stated that an overly lenient migration policy poses a threat to states.
As 1news.az reports, he wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.
"Open Borders Destroy Countries! The USA was very close to becoming one of them until I came along!" the American leader said.
Trump has repeatedly advocated tightening migration policy and carrying out the large-scale deportation of illegal migrants.
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