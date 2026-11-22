On Monday, visibility will decrease on a number of highways in Azerbaijan.

This was reported by 1news.az with reference to the National Hydrometeorology Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

It is noted that on the night of November 23 and in the morning, due to rainy and foggy weather, visibility on main highways in some mountainous and foothill regions of the country is expected to be limited to 500-1000 m.