The combination "123456" has once again topped the global ranking of the most common passwords.

Over eight years of observations, it has taken first place seven times, despite numerous warnings from cybersecurity specialists. This is evidenced by the results of a NordPass study for 2026.

The second line of the anti-ranking was taken by the password "admin," and the third by "12345678." Among other popular options were "password," which translates as "пароль," and simple sequences of digits.

To compile the ranking, NordPass specialists, together with independent researchers, studied data from public leaks and dark web databases for the period from September 2025 to September 2026. The analysis covered 44 countries.

The experts paid separate attention to passwords associated with popular culture. The leaks included the combinations "Lebron0319," referring to basketball player LeBron James, "skibiditoilet," associated with a popular internet meme, and "squidgamethebest," inspired by the series "Squid Game."