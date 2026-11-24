A Robinson R22 helicopter crashed in the state of California, and the two people on board were killed.

This was reported by the ABC television network.

According to its information, the incident occurred on Monday at around 9:30 a.m. (8:30 p.m. Moscow time). The helicopter crashed into a hillside. Information about the causes of the incident has not yet been provided.

The investigation is being handled by the National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. civil aviation authority.