Three oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz struck naval mines and caught fire.

This was stated in a report by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

It is noted that one of the tankers was hit by an explosion while traveling along the southern route, and the other two in the eastern part of the strait, where they were being escorted and provided with air cover by the U.S. armed forces.

The IRGC claims that the American military was unable to prevent what happened.