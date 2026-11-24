About 60 interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems, which the United States had previously agreed to supply to Ukraine, including from European arsenals, are still awaiting the Pentagon's approval for shipment.

This was reported by the Financial Times (FT), citing sources.

According to them, the delivery is being delayed by the head of the department, Pete Hegseth. The missiles in question are PAC-2 and PAC-3, the publication notes.

According to its information, a separate process for Kyiv to obtain a license to produce missiles for Patriot systems is also being delayed at the Pentagon. Hegseth approved the deal, but it was then referred for consideration to U.S. Deputy Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey.