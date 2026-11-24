Iranian courts have issued rulings ordering the recovery of $290 billion from the United States as compensation for damages.

This was stated by Hassan Abdolianpour, head of the center for work with lawyers under Iran's judicial system. His remarks were cited by the country's state television.

According to Abdolianpour, the decisions on paying compensation have already been made by national courts. He did not specify which particular episodes and claims formed the basis of the total amount.

The judiciary representative also reported that lawsuits have been filed against several Arab states of the Persian Gulf. Tehran accuses them of allowing the United States to use their territory to carry out strikes on Iran.

As Iranian state television notes, the stated amount includes damage from U.S. actions committed over the course of several decades, that is, long before the start of the current war on February 28.