Iran has demonstrated a new launcher system capable of simultaneously firing two missiles from an underground military base.

This was reported by the Newsmax television channel.

According to its information, the development by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was presented amid growing tensions in relations between Tehran and Washington. The launcher is designed for the simultaneous launch of two liquid-fuel missiles.

It is noted that the system allows for vertical launch, as well as adjustment of the speed and flight trajectory of the missiles, which makes them harder to intercept by air defense systems.

As the television channel points out, the display of weaponry indicates the Iranian authorities' desire to preserve the country's military potential, despite the airstrikes by the United States and Israel that continued for several months.