The European Commission (EC) is calling on European Union member states to remove the Kulevi oil refinery in Georgia from the anti-Russian sanctions list.

This was reported by The Kyiv Independent.

According to the outlet, this became known after EC President Ursula von der Leyen presented the draft of the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia.

Removing the facility from the sanctions list requires the approval of all EU member states.

If the proposal is approved before January 25, 2027, restrictions on financial transactions with the plant will be lifted.

The Kulevi refinery was included in the 21st package of sanctions over its processing of Russian oil. Later, the facility was given six months to change its crude oil suppliers.