On November 24 and during the night of November 25, Ukrainian forces struck the "Savasleyka" airfield in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, which is used by Russian military aviation.

According to preliminary data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, three MiG-31 aircraft and two Su-34s were damaged.

The airfield hosts MiG-31 fighter jets — carriers of "Kinzhal" hypersonic missiles.

In addition, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed strikes on the Kuibyshev and Syzran oil refineries in the Samara region. According to available information, primary oil refining and catalytic reforming units, as well as storage tanks, were damaged.