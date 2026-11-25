Marius Borg Høiby, 29, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has landed a job as a furniture carpenter and has already begun his duties.

According to the TV 2 channel, Høiby's first day at work took place on Monday, November 23. According to his lawyer, Alexander Greaker, everything went well.

The place of work and the name of the employer are not being disclosed. The lawyer explained that this is necessary to protect Høiby's private life and the employer's peace of mind.

Høiby is currently in custody with an electronic bracelet at the Skaugum residence. He is permitted to leave the grounds for work. In June, a court sentenced him to four years in prison. Høiby appealed the verdict, and the hearing of the appeal will begin in February 2027.