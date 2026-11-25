State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin has proposed changing the approach to organizing labor migration to Russia — so that foreign citizens coming to the country to work do so without members of their families.

As RG reports, the politician raised the topic at a plenary session, suggesting that the government, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov and his colleagues analyze the legislation of other countries. According to him, in states that attract labor migrants, it is standard practice for a worker to enter without a family.

"When we talk about other countries, there is no such thing there as a person arriving with a huge family," Volodin explained. "A person came to this country to work, he came alone, worked and left."

Volodin's main argument is that the arrival of workers with their relatives creates a significant burden on the social sphere.