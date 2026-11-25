About 4,500 employees of the German automaker Volkswagen took part in a protest in the city of Emden.

As Reuters reports, the demonstrators brought with them black coffins bearing the inscriptions "Future" and "Trust," thus expressing concern about the future of the company and of jobs.

The action took place against the backdrop of labor negotiations between Volkswagen's management and the IG Metall union. The company's management insists on freezing wages in 2027 and 2028, as well as cutting a number of benefits. The union, for its part, is demanding a 5% wage increase.

If the parties fail to reach an agreement, strikes could begin in January 2027.

Volkswagen's global restructuring program provides for the elimination of about 100,000 jobs.