Estonia will not allow any country, including Ukraine, to use its territory, airspace, or territorial waters to attack anyone, said Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal. «Ukraine will certainly be given a signal about the risks of environmental pollution.

They have probably already received it at a lower level than that of heads of state, but it will certainly be repeated,» ERR quotes Michal as saying.

At the same time, Kyiv will surely continue attacks on the Kremlin's «shadow fleet» in the waters of the Baltic or «any other sea,» the head of the Estonian government stated. «Putin receives almost half of the funds for the war [through oil exports] from these ships, which also transport weapons, so I would not assume that at some point they will not be subjected to another attack,» Michal suggested. The statement came against the backdrop of a Ukrainian attack on a Russian cargo ship near Estonia and reciprocal accusations against Tallinn from Moscow of secretly assisting Kyiv's operations.

The Estonian prime minister also said that during the war in Ukraine his country had been subjected 12 times to various kinds of attacks and acts of sabotage by Russia, characterized the closure of the borders with its eastern neighbor as long overdue, and assured that Tallinn consistently supports visa restrictions on Russian citizens, primarily those involved in the hostilities.

Russian-Estonian relations became further strained on November 15 after Tallinn's decision to completely close the land border between the countries in response to sabotage at the Threod Systems defense plant. Then, on November 21, near the Estonian island of Vaindloo in the Gulf of Finland, Ukrainian forces attacked with drones the transport vessel Sparta II, presumably carrying military cargo. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the strikes on the Russian vessel and called them entirely lawful.