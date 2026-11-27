Today, November 27, members of the "Bridge of Peace" initiative group met with Armenia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahan Kostanyan.

Recall that on November 26, the fifth meeting within the framework of the "Bridge of Peace" Initiative began in Armenia.

A total of 60 representatives of the civil societies of Azerbaijan and Armenia are taking part in it.

On the agenda of the fifth meeting are strengthening the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process, developing mutual trust between the societies of the two countries, prospects for economic cooperation and the opening of regional communications, humanitarian issues, cooperation in the field of education, and work with youth.