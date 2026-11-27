In Baku, a man deceived a woman by promising to help her obtain a bank loan of 11,000 manats.

For his services he demanded 2,000 manats, but after receiving the money he did not fulfill his obligations.

As 1news.az reports citing BAKU.WS, the incident occurred in the territory of the Nasimi district.

The woman turned to an unknown person with a request to assist her in arranging a loan at one of the banks and transferred 2,000 manats to the bank card he indicated.

However, despite receiving the funds, the man did not secure the issuance of the promised loan, after which the victim sought help.

As a result of operational search measures, police officers established the identity of the suspect.

He turned out to be J. Azimov, who had previously been convicted multiple times, and he was detained.

During the investigation it also emerged that, in order to conceal his involvement in the fraud, the man used a bank account registered in the name of his friend.

An investigation is underway into this fact.