In Turkey, another operation has been carried out as part of the investigation into Halk TV owner Cafer Mahiroğlu, resulting in the detention of nine people.

Among them is also the well-known television host Ece Üner and her husband, journalist Deniz Bayramoğlu.

As 1news.az reports citing Turkish media, the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office issued detention warrants for 12 people. Nine of those involved were detained during the third stage of the operation, while the whereabouts of the others are being established.

According to the prosecutor's office statement, the investigation covers suspicions of money laundering, forming a criminal organization, bribery, dissemination of false information capable of misleading the public, as well as violation of tax legislation.

Ece Üner and Deniz Bayramoğlu are mentioned separately in the case files. According to the investigation, the couple, in exchange for monetary compensation, arranged the preparation and broadcast on Halk TV of materials containing false information.

It is reported that journalist Hakan Kürşad Oğuz is outside Turkey. Another suspect has already been taken into custody in a different criminal case, and the search for the last person involved continues.

The investigation into Cafer Mahiroğlu is connected with alleged financial machinations through the company Bustech Araç Bakım Onarım. According to the prosecutor's office, the enterprise was registered in 2021 in Izmir and was used to obtain state tenders by illegal means. The investigation also assumes that the funds received as a result of these operations were channeled into financing the Halk TV channel.

As a reminder, on October 14 law enforcement agencies conducted a search of the television channel's building. Subsequently, Halk TV's broadcasting was interrupted due to the appointment of an external administrator. The investigation into Mahiroğlu is being conducted on suspicions of bribery, illegal interference in tender procedures, and the legalization of property obtained by criminal means.