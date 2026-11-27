Sixteen Beşiktaş fans detained during yesterday's match against the Israeli club Hapoel Be'er Sheva have been released in Batumi.

It is noted that this became possible as a result of diplomatic and legal efforts undertaken by Turkey on the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Earlier, Minister of Justice Akın Gürlek held a meeting with Georgian Minister of Justice Paata Salia and condemned the acts of violence that took place. It is reported that at the meeting Minister Gürlek demanded the immediate release of the detained Turkish citizens and the initiation of legal proceedings against those responsible for the events. It is noted that the Ministry of Justice has been in intensive contact with the Georgian authorities since yesterday evening and is closely following the process.

The health condition of all 16 released Turkish citizens is good.

Let us recall that in the match in which Beşiktaş played against Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Georgian police used tear gas and batons against fans of the Turkish team who had unfurled Palestinian flags and banners. Because of the events in the stands, the match was interrupted for about 40 minutes, and the referees and players went to the locker room. Meanwhile, the disturbances at the stadium caused by the Georgian police's use of disproportionate force against Turkish fans spread beyond the sports arena as well.

After what happened, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation with his Georgian counterpart Maka Bochorishvili. The Turkish Football Federation also sharply condemned the actions of the Georgian police and stated that it would take the necessary steps to hold those responsible accountable. Many Turkish football clubs, first and foremost Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor, also published messages in support of Beşiktaş.

Source: Haberler