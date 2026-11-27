William Hajiyev, the former head of the Imishli District Executive Authority who was serving a prison sentence, has been released.

The corresponding decision was made today by the Khazar District Court.

Hajiyev was released early due to his state of health. A little more than a year remained until the end of his sentence.

Note that William Hajiyev was detained by the State Security Service on May 5, 2020. By the verdict of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, he was found guilty of embezzlement on an especially large scale and of taking a bribe, and was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment. The Baku Court of Appeal upheld the verdict. Later, the Supreme Court reduced William Hajiyev's sentence to 8 years and 6 months.

Source: APA