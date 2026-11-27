The Regulations on the "Azykh-Taglar Archaeological Park" State Reserve have been approved.

The relevant decision was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The "Azykh-Taglar Archaeological Park" State Reserve is a state organization with the status of a research institution. It will ensure the scientific, historical and cultural study, promotion, purposeful use, preservation and development of elements of historical and cultural heritage, as well as movable and immovable monuments located on its territory.

The reserve will be subordinate to the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

The organization will be financed from the state budget, have a treasury account, a seal bearing the name of the Ministry of Culture and the reserve, corresponding corner stamps and letterheads. In addition, the reserve will be able to have its own emblem.

The reserve will submit an annual report on its activities to the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage.

In order to ensure the safety of the monuments, nature and landscape located on the territory of the reserve, and to preserve their functional purpose, architectural and aesthetic appearance and durability, the boundaries of the reserve and its protected zone will be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on the basis of a proposal from the Ministry of Culture.

Historical and cultural monuments, land, waters, subsoil, flora and fauna located on the territory of the reserve are, in accordance with current legislation, fully or partially withdrawn from economic use and civil circulation and transferred to the reserve for permanent use. The exception is measures for the protection and restoration of forests in territories belonging to the forest fund.