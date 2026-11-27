French actor Gerard Depardieu will stand trial on charges of raping actress Charlotte Arnould, in an incident said to have taken place in 2018.

Reuters reports that the Paris Court of Appeal issued the ruling on Nov. 26, rejecting an appeal by the 77-year-old actor, who had sought to have the proceedings thrown out.

Arnould says Depardieu sexually assaulted her twice at his home in Paris in August 2018. The actress was 22 at the time. She says she went to see the artist, whom she had known since childhood, to discuss professional matters and rehearse a theatrical text.

The court ruled, however, that only the alleged episode of Aug. 7, 2018, would be examined. The second episode, dated Aug. 13, was excluded from the case.

The plaintiff's lawyer called the ruling a relief for her client, noting that she had waited a long time for this moment and is ready for the trial ahead.

Depardieu himself denies the accusations. His lawyer called the ruling an interim victory for the actor, stressing that the legal battle is not over. The defense is also considering appealing the decision to France's Court of Cassation.

If convicted, the actor could face 15 to 20 years in prison.

In May 2025, Gerard Depardieu was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women during the filming of "The Green Shutters" (Les Volets verts) in 2021. He received an 18-month suspended prison sentence. In November 2026, the actor dropped his appeal in that case.

Pictured: actress Charlotte Arnould