Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will raise the issue of the Russian military base in Armenia during the upcoming talks.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

According to him, the meeting will also discuss Yerevan's choice of whether to remain in the EAEU or not.

"Mainly, of course, the agenda will include the question of the choice that the Armenian side is making. Whether it will be made, when it will be made, in what way. In addition to this, there are also security issues, and the issue of our base will certainly be touched upon," he said.

Peskov also noted that relations between Russia and Armenia are quite broad despite the existing difficulties. On the whole, the agenda of the talks will be very full.

He also drew attention to the fact that this visit by Pashinyan "was agreed upon quite a long time ago."

Earlier, Pashinyan stated that he plans to visit Russia three times in December — on December 3, 11, and 22.