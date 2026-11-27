The trial has begun in the criminal case of Belarusian citizen Ardeshir Seyfpur Saad Abadi and two other people accused of painting graffiti on the walls of the Nizami Cinema Center.

As APA reports, at today's hearing at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, chaired by Judge Babek Panahov, the personal data of the parties were verified. Their rights and obligations were explained to them.

The panel of judges decided to send the case to trial.

The court hearing has been scheduled for December 9.

Recall that on the night of April 1 to April 2, an unknown person or group of persons damaged the facade of the Nizami Cinema Center building located at 20 Bulbul Avenue, Baku. The building is an architectural monument of state significance (inventory number 123). The perpetrators used paint to apply various inscriptions, words, and expressions to the facade of the building.