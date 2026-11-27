Trump backed the efforts of Iraq's prime minister
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U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for the efforts of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi aimed at strengthening state authority throughout the country, curbing the smuggling of Iraqi oil, fighting corruption, and placing all weapons under the exclusive control of the state.
"We support Prime Minister al-Zaidi's efforts to build a united, prosperous and strong Iraq that makes its own political decisions," Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social.
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