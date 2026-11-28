A traffic accident occurred in Aghsu, leaving one person dead.

As the Upper Shirvan bureau of Report informs, on the evening of November 27, in the city of Aghsu, a "VAZ-2106" driven by Alaaddin Gadirov and a Ford Transit driven by Simran Ahmadli collided.

As a result, the driver of the "VAZ-2106" sustained injuries. His passenger, his wife Malahat Gadirova, died at the scene of the incident.

Police are conducting an investigation into the incident.