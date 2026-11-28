Traffic accident in Aghsu leaves one dead
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A traffic accident occurred in Aghsu, leaving one person dead.
As the Upper Shirvan bureau of Report informs, on the evening of November 27, in the city of Aghsu, a "VAZ-2106" driven by Alaaddin Gadirov and a Ford Transit driven by Simran Ahmadli collided.
As a result, the driver of the "VAZ-2106" sustained injuries. His passenger, his wife Malahat Gadirova, died at the scene of the incident.
Police are conducting an investigation into the incident.
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