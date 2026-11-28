Inter Miami lost away to Columbus Crew in the return match of the first round of the MLS playoffs and was eliminated from the tournament.

As 1news.az reports, the meeting at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field ended with a 1-0 victory for the hosts.

Santiago Rodriguez scored for Columbus in the 90+2 minute. The guests were unable to score in today's match. Lionel Messi spent the entire match on the field.

Thus, Inter Miami lost the two-match confrontation 0-4 and left the playoffs. The season is over for the team. The first game in the series was lost 0-3.

Recall that Inter Miami took second place in the standings of the Eastern Conference of MLS, adding 60 points to its tally. Columbus Crew took seventh place, gaining 47 points.