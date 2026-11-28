Representatives of Azerbaijan won gold medals in both the men's and women's tournaments at the Turkic Chess Association championship in Turkestan (Kazakhstan).

This was reported by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

In the men's tournament, in the 14th round, Nijat Abasov drew with Kyrgyz chess player Ediyar Orozbaev. Having scored 9 points over 14 rounds, the grandmaster outpaced all his rivals and became the winner.

In the final round of the women's championship, Govhar Beydullayeva split the point with Kazakh chess player Zarina Nurgalieva. Following the tournament, the chess player took first place with 10 points.

Thus, representatives of Azerbaijan became champions in both the men's and women's tournaments.

SOURCE: Report