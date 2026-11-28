Azerbaijan congratulates Mauritania on its National Day
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated the people and the government of Mauritania on the National Day.
As 1news.az reports, this was stated in the ministry's post on the social network X.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on the occasion of Mauritania's National Day! Happy National Day!" the post reads.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on the occasion of Mauritania’s National Day! Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇲🇷 @RIMMAECME https://t.co/vkjZiTSGVw — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 28, 2026
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