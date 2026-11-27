Kuwait protested to Iran after a drone attack that killed two Italians

Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Iran's Ambassador Mohammad Totonchi and handed him a note of protest over the drone attack that claimed the lives of two Italian citizens.

As Al-Arabiya reports, the strike was carried out on November 26 against one of Kuwait's critical infrastructure facilities. According to the country's authorities, citizens of Kuwait and Pakistan were also injured in the attack.

Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad al-Mashaan placed responsibility for what happened on Iran.

The head of Iran's foreign policy department, Abbas Araghchi, rejected the accusations and stated that Tehran was ready to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy to establish the circumstances of the attack.