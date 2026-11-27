Ukraine announced strikes on a synthetic rubber plant in the Tula region and an oil refinery in the Rostov region

Ukraine's defense forces struck the Yefremov synthetic rubber plant in the Tula region and the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region.

As APA reports, this was stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Telegram channel.

According to the Ukrainian side, the Yefremov plant is involved in the production of solid rocket fuel, which is used, in particular, in "Iskander" ballistic missiles.